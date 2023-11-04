The Department of Social Services in Sharjah provided 223 urgent and emergency services during the year 2023, which included accommodation, housing fees, and cash assistance for 127 families. The department is currently preparing a comprehensive set of urgent services for families who may be exposed to emergency circumstances, with the aim of providing them with the necessary support and ensuring a safe life.

Services include providing emergency shelter, through renting temporary hotel apartments to families, provided that coordination is made with the Housing Department to obtain appropriate housing. Services also include simple and urgent maintenance assistance, covering fees for housing procedures, daily living necessities, cash assistance, housing improvement, and shelter. Temporary hotel accommodation, apartment rental fees, in addition to paying rent arrears, providing medical devices, wheelchairs, electrical and educational devices, school clothes and uniforms, in addition to providing a Bashama card to disburse food supplies from the Sharjah Cooperative Society.

The services also include emergency recovery assistance, such as carrying out some necessary maintenance work, emergency and necessary furnishing, and assistance in issuing or renewing identification documents, health cards, health insurance, etc., in addition to supportive and emergency living assistance.