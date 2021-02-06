Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform in Algeria announced the registration of 223 new cases of the new Corona virus that causes “Covid-19” disease during the last 24 hours, a decrease of 25 cases from the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to 108,852.

Jamal Forar, the spokesperson for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of the Coronavirus, stated in the daily press interview that two new deaths were detected, a decrease of 3 cases from yesterday, bringing the total deaths to 2911.

Vorar indicated that 176 new cases had recovered, bringing the number of patients who recovered to 74,602. While there are 21 injured in intensive care.