Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 293,212 new examinations had been conducted to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who were in contact with it, and to isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,223 new cases of the virus. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 622,532.

The ministry also announced the death of seven people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus. This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1,782.

The Ministry expressed its regret and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,177 people infected with the emerging coronavirus, and their recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recovery cases is 601308.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 105,676 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine. Thus, the total doses it provided until yesterday is 14 million and 940 thousand and 31 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 151.06 doses per 100 people.



