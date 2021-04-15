Dibba Al Fujairah (Al Ittihad)

Dibba municipality represented by the Public Services and Environment Department, the Commercial Licenses Section completed (2218) licenses during the first quarter of the current year, for a number of different activities, including commercial, professional, industrial, craft and service licenses, as well as home licenses (Mashrouati), which varied between issuing (100) new licenses and renewing (2118) license.

The department conducted field inspection tours to the shops and related institutions in the city of Dibba and other areas affiliated to it, to ensure the existence of commercial licenses and their validity, as the visits and inspection tours during this period reached (1117) establishments, which resulted in warning (105) shops, and liberating them. (70) A violation of not renewing the license, not having a license, and engaging in an activity without a license.

Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yammahi, Director General of Dibba Municipality, emphasized that the campaigns and tours organized by the municipality are continuing periodically to monitor all negative practices, control everyone who practices them and take the necessary measures against them in accordance with the legal regulations, in addition to the municipality’s constant endeavor to guide and educate the public to avoid these wrong practices.