The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 242 thousand and 26 new tests for the Corona virus for different groups in society, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and their contacts and isolation.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,204 new cases of infection with the virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total of registered cases to 317,909 cases, and the Ministry announced the death of eight infected cases. As a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1353 cases.

She expressed her regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, and the Ministry announced the recovery of 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus, and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since they entered the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cure cases to 398 thousand and 126 cases. .

The Ministry announced the provision of 42,650 doses of a vaccine against the Coronavirus during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until today to six million and 367 thousand and 861 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine is 64.38 doses per 100 people.





