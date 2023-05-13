The production of the new UE 2022 electronic voting machines started on the 4th of May in Ilhéus, Bahia. The initial lot will be 300 units, which will be manufactured during the month of May. The forecast is that 219,998 pieces of equipment will be produced by February of next year, to be used in the 2024 elections.

The electronic voting machine has a useful life of 10 years (approximately 6 elections, including municipal elections). Soon, the 2024 elections will not only have the new ballot boxes, but also the 2020, 2015, 2013 and, eventually, 2011 models. The 2009 and 2010 equipment will probably be discarded. The last two major productions (UE 2020 and EU 2022) aim, in addition to modernizing the system, to replace devices that will no longer be used.

Rafael Azevedo, coordinator of Electoral Technology at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), explains that, due to the pandemic scenario, there was a slight delay in the execution of the project for the new ballot boxes, dated 2020 and fully developed by the Electoral Justice.

According to him, there is a Cotel team present at the factory in Ilhéus to supervise the production process. “All batches of electronic voting machines, which contain up to 50 units each, undergo a quality audit by the TSE. We approve a sample of that batch and also do a factory safety audit.”adds the coordinator.

The 300 ballot boxes to be produced initially will be delivered to the TSE itself and to some TREs (Regional Electoral Courts).

TESTS

After carrying out several quality tests on the prototypes, the urns are subjected to resistance tests (such as operating time and temperature, among others) carried out by the Renato Archer Information Technology Center, to assess whether the urn is correctly designed and adequate. Simulations are also made, both with new and older urns, to test the urn ecosystem.

UE 2022 equipment will also undergo TPS (Public Security Test), instituted by the TSE. Any Brazilian will be able to test the security and functionality of the ballot box and, if deemed necessary, submit proposals to the Electoral Court. “If they find any vulnerability, they present the suggestions for correction”informs Rafael Azevedo.

EVOLUTION

The Electoral Technology coordinator also claims that this new project is almost identical to that of the EU 2020. “There will be improvements in what we noticed as a problem in 2020. But, as 2020 was the big leap, it was very successful, it was very good, there is not much to change, there is no reason to change”clarifies.

He also points out that the production of ballot boxes is a very delicate process, even with the current model being similar to the last one produced. “We try to do the preventive part very hard so as not to cause problems later”concludes.

With information from Superior Electoral Court.