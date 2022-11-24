Dubai (Union)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that Emiratisation is a top priority and will work hard to create more opportunities for UAE nationals in the private sector.

The ministry revealed an increase of 27% in the number of citizens working in the private sector in 2022, compared to 2020, and an increase of 23% in the number of citizens working in the private sector since the launch of “Nafes” in September 2021.

And she announced that more than 14,000 citizens have joined the private sector since the launch of “Nafis”, noting that most of the citizens working in the private sector work in business services, financial intermediation, trade and repair services, pointing out that the private sector is currently employed by 36,000 citizens in various fields and specializations.

The ministry said, “It aims to create 22,000 jobs annually for citizens in the private sector, starting from 2023, and (Nafes) aims to raise the number of beneficiaries of its programs from 75,000 to 170,000 within 5 years.”