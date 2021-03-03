Sumaya Al Hammadi À Fujairah

Fujairah Court ruled that a private hospital must pay 220,800 dirhams in compensation to a pediatrician, after he stopped paying her salary for a period of more than 11 months.

The doctor filed a labor lawsuit demanding that her employer pay 786 thousand dirhams in compensation for her suspended salaries for a period of more than 11 months, at 45 thousand dirhams for each month, and also demanded compensation for her financial and moral losses and obligating the defendant to leave and end of service allowance, arbitrary dismissal allowance, and warning allowance.

The doctor stated that she had been working for the hospital for years, and last year she was surprised by the delay in her salaries and then finally cut off, confirming that she was pressing the hospital management to find out the reason for stopping, but she did not get a convincing answer.

She explained that she received a salary of 45,000 dirhams, but she continued to work despite the hospital’s failure to pay her salary for more than 11 months, noting that her humanity ruled her to stay in order to treat patients, despite the suspension of the salary.

For its part, the court ruled to compel the private hospital to pay 220,800 dirhams in compensation for unfair dismissal, leave allowance and end-of-service bonus.





