Al-Ameen service and the Furjan Dubai initiative concluded the “Summer Camp” 2023, which began its activities on July 17 for three weeks, and attracted 220 male and female students of different academic levels.

The Secretary’s Service and the Furjan Dubai initiative organized a closing ceremony, the day before yesterday, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, which was attended by the students participating in the camp, parents, program and event supervisors, in addition to a number of guests. Omar Al-Falasi, General Supervisor of Al-Amin Service, said that the activities of the camp were held at the Zayed Education Complex in Dubai, in its two branches, “Al-Mizhar and Al-Barsha”, where it hosted male and female students from six years to 15 years.