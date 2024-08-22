24,955 male and female teachers attended 220 private schools in Dubai, where they received their administrative, teaching and technical staff, in preparation for the new academic year that begins next Monday.

Arian Amara, an administrator at a private school, said that the school worked throughout the summer vacation to prepare for a successful start to the new school year, including renewing some furniture, maintaining air conditioners, and maintaining the school’s school buses, with the aim of providing a good educational environment for all students at the school.

He added that all teachers, both male and female, and the new and old administrative staff joined a vocational training programme organised by the school, where the programme is developed according to the needs of teachers, the school’s priorities and the strategic plan.

On the other hand, the Specialized Training Week organized by the Ministry of Education includes 64 specialized training workshops with a total of 189 training hours. The workshops aim to ensure raising the readiness of educational cadres for the upcoming academic year, and providing them with the latest innovative educational methods to employ them in the best possible way while performing their educational mission.

The Ministry of Education is organizing the Professional Development Week at the Teacher Training Institute in Ajman for teachers of 19 subjects and enrichment activities, including Islamic education, Arabic language, English language, social studies, mathematics, general sciences and applied sciences, biology, chemistry, physics, health sciences, academies and the applied track, health and physical education, business administration, creative and innovative design, French language, Chinese language, visual arts, audio arts, and theater.

The training in the Professional Development Week includes a number of workshops, including the personal characteristics of distinguished teachers, the academic challenges of young students, understanding and supporting students with intellectual disabilities in the classroom, health education for staff, the personal characteristics of distinguished teachers, applied practices in facing the academic challenges of young students, project-based learning and assessment for a subject, the journey of professional learning communities, and body measurements (for health and physical education).

The training workshops include acrylic painting techniques and methods (for visual arts), principles of music distribution, the Emirati musical experience (for auditory arts), school theatre, and the learning portal for theatre teachers (for theatre).

The Professional Development Week will focus on three accompanying events, which will be held on Thursday and Friday: Inspiring Ideas, Educational and Talented for all teachers and educational leaders, next Thursday, and the Well-Being event, which will be for school cadres, next Friday. The accompanying events will be in both Arabic and English.

The school leadership training includes various programs such as transformational leadership, targeting 1,464 leaders, in addition to the program to enhance administrative work using generative artificial intelligence, which aims to employ artificial intelligence tools in administrative work.

As for teacher training, it will be launched under the title “Personal Characteristics of Distinguished Teachers”, and will include teacher training in many workshops, including professional learning communities, understanding and supporting students with disabilities in classrooms, leading modern learning, and project-based learning and assessment for all subjects.