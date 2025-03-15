22 years of an unfinished “historical event: thus the PSOE agreed to assign competencies for an Andalusian police

On October 7, 2003, the Andalusian PSOE-Party coalition government approved the draft creation of the Andalusian Police Corps, which was sent to Parliament a week later. But the document, which had a favorable report of the Advisory Council, did not discuss in that legislature, because it declined four months later with the electoral call of 2004. The next socialist government, already without the crutch of the PA, never resumed the project.

The exposition of reasons for that law cites article 14.1 of the Statute of Autonomy, where the power of the Junta de Andalucía then resided to endow its own police force. The 2007 statutory reform relegated this matter to article 65. “This law implies a historical event, since for the first time a police body of an autonomous community is created since the approval of Organic Law 2/1986 of State Security Forces and Bodies,” said the head of the bill.

The text of that law, which is still stored in the records of the Andalusian Parliament, came to regulate a regional police but without powers in citizen security, which depended and depend on the National Police, or traffic, which are the power of the Civil Guard. The former president Manuel Chaves left in the newspaper of sessions that his commitment to “negotiate” with the central government the “delegation of these two powers of the State”, seeking the “maximum coordination” between the national and regional security forces.

22 years after promoting that law (and 44 since the statute allows), the pact between the PSOE and Juns to delegate the competences on immigration to Catalonia and expand the powers of the Mossos has forced the Andalusian parties to position themselves, just the week of February 28, Andalusia Day.

But the government of Juan Manuel Moreno has rejected to assume the powers in security and form an own police force, and the current Andalusian PSOE has disregarded the project that they promoted together with the nationalists two decades ago, in application of an unpreveloped article of the Statute. “We are open to discuss it,” he answered (with great care) the new vice-secretary general of the PSOE-A, María Márquez, to the question of whether they are going to claim the Government of Pedro Sánchez the same thing they have already agreed with the Catalans.

This week, the table of the Congress of Deputies has admitted the proposition of the law of the PSOE and Juns for the Delegation of Competencies in Immigration A. The agreements of the Sánchez government with the Catalan independence parties are political earthquakes with replicas throughout Spain, but with special tremor in Andalusia, which claims its “historical role” of counterweight in territorial balances against nationalist demands.

It is the Leit motiv of 28f, “not being more than anyone, but not less than anyone”, by Rafael Escudero; the “coffee for all”, by Manuel Clavero Arévalo; The very meaning of the Andalusian autonomist process, which claimed a self -government of the same scale and at the same time as the so -called historical communities: Catalonia, Euskadi and Galicia.

The drives to deepen in that self -government marks today, as yesterday, Catalan nationalism, now mutated in independence. The dependency that Sánchez has of these supports for the governance of the country places the Andalusian PSOE in a permanent crossroads, driblating contradictions between what he said and did yesterday and what he says and does today.

These days, the most numerous Federation of the PSOE, now piloted by the Vice President of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has made a link to avoid compromising its position in a thorny debate that not only addresses the delegation of competencies in immigration A, but does it in the mental framework imposed by the Catalan independence right, which links immigration with citizen insecurity, Andalusian PSOE strongly reproached the first government of Juan Manuel Moreno, who depended on Vox external support.

In that first legislature, the Junta de Andalucía accepted a demand for ultra -right to increase spending in surveillance and safety in unaccompanied migrant minors centers, despite the official crime record marked 0.54%.

The PP of Moreno threw the brake on other demands of its partners in exchange for support in the investiture, such as “the deportation of 52,000 foreigners in an irregular situation in Andalusia”, something that was not even part of the powers of an autonomous executive.

Doubts and misgivings in the Andalusian Parliament

At the moment, the PSOE and Juns immigration law has left a fixed photo in the Andalusian Parliament: the PP and Vox against, the PSOE “Open to the debate”, by Andalusia and Adelante Andalucía they are generally suspicious of the immigration policy of Spain.

The spokeswoman for the left -wing coalition, Immaculate Nieto, unmarked the agreement to and lashed out at the management of the CIE -In the internment of foreigners -, especially that of Algeciras (the only one in Andalusia). His partner, the deputy and member of Podemos, Juan Antonio Delgado, did defend the “utility” of having an Integral Andalusian policy.

Delgado is a civil guard by profession and has a significant double experience for this debate, because he has worked for many years on the Andalusian coast, assisting immigrants when they arrive in Pateras, and before he was destined in Barcelona in the 90s, when the government of José María Aznar agreed with Jordi Pujol the delegation to the Generalitat of the command of the Civil Guard traffic units, which would become managed by the Mossos.

“That meant expelling many civil guards who had been settled there, who had family and children in schools. I remember colleagues crying, looking for a destination in Aragon, as close to their homes, some of them take the decline to delay their exit. In the end there were resources and many were reconvirting in Mossos, ”says Delgado.

Ahead Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez’s party, does support the creation of an Andalusian police, but “whenever they were under criteria and values ​​very different from those that impregnate all the police today.” “There would be a Andalusian police to respect human rights on all occasions, that they had training in sexist violence or that had as a task the persecution of labor exploitation,” they argue.

The creation of an Andalusian police is one of the many uncomfortable aspects of the statute, the first and the second. The latter deepened the self -government in parallel to the reform of the Catalan statute and, unlike that, it had the majority support of the parties: PSOE, PP and IU. Therefore, implicitly, socialist and popular already agreed an integral police for Andalusia, armored in an organic law that was approved in the Autonomous Parliament and in the Congress of Deputies.

In the text of the Law of Creation of an Andalusian Police of the year 2003, as in the recent PSOE-JUNTS Agreement on immigration, the cooperation body provided between police bodies was autonomous: the Andalusia Security Board.

However, the competence framework raised by the Executive of Chaves 20 years ago was much less ambitious: the Andalusian Police would have intervened in urban matters, in crimes against the environment, against gender violence or aggression against minors, of labor security, but a body approved to the National Police in matters of citizen security or the Civil Guard, in traffic management, in traffic management, in traffic management, in traffic management, in traffic management [aspectos ambos que recoge el Estatuto andaluz]. Much less border control and immigration policy management, issues residing in the central government.

The Socialists commissioned the project to Alfonso Perales, then advisor to the Presidency, and the nationalists appointed their Secretary of Communication, Javier Aroca, who “kicked Spain”, visiting the Mossos d’Esos d’Esquadra and Ertzaintza Police Academy, and interviewing national police and civil guards to work well the law.

The PA was very critical of the result of the bill that promoted its coalition partners. His counselors did not repair within the cabinet, but Aroca did show his discontent before the media: he denounced that it was a “decaffeinated police” and accused the Socialists of approved it late in the Governing Council, knowing that he would not give time to approve it in Parliament before the legislature expired.

360 agents

The Andalusian PSOE, in effect, did not develop that law or when it continued to rule with an absolute majority. Chaves did include in his electoral program for 2004 the commitment to create his own police body, and the opposition was claimed in Parliament in several tense debates in which they ended up accusing the socialists of betraying the statute.

The financing and resources necessary to hold the powers of an autonomic police were part of those debates, in which the figure of incorporation of agents ranged between 5,000 – for ten years – more than 12,000.

Andalusia today has an autonomous police, a unit of the National Corps attached to the Junta de Andalucía, with 360 agents, according to data from the Ministry of Presidency. Last February, he signed an agreement with the Ministry of Interior to incorporate 70 more this year and another 50 in the next years.

The Moreno Government has insistently claimed more effective, but is not in favor of assuming more competences in citizen security – as well as well for – or having its own police force, as the Andalusian statute allows. He has taken advantage of this debate to denounce that the police assigned to the Board today has almost half of the agents that 22 years ago, when the PSOE brought its bill to Parliament (around 520)

The autonomous police assigned the Board depends organically from the Ministry of Interior. In Andalusia there are also 29,930 troops of state security forces and forces: 13,800 are national police and 16,130 are civil guard, according to data from the Government delegation in this community.