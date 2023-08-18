The French-Canadian woman who sent then-US President Donald Trump a letter containing the deadly poison ricin has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison. Pascale Ferrier, 55, confessed in January to having violated the law that prohibits the possession or use of biological weapons.

The perpetrator also admitted that she made the ricin herself at her home in Quebec in September 2020. She extracted the extremely toxic protein from the seeds of the castor tree and sent it by letter with threatening texts to Trump at the White House. There, the envelope with its contents was immediately regarded as suspicious. Eight Texas state lawmakers also received such a poisonous epistle. None of the addressees was injured.

Ferrier wrote to Trump, among other things, that she had come up with a new name for him. 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown. I hope you like it. If it doesn't work, I'll find a better recipe for another poison, or use my firearm when I can get by. Have fun'. Earlier, she had announced via Twitter that someone should "shoot Trump in the face."

In the past decade, there have been more threats to carry out attacks with ricin in the US. Prominent persons also received mail containing the poison. Among them are former president Barack Obama and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, then mayor of New York. The actress who sent the letters in 2013 was sentenced to eighteen years in prison.