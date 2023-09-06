The pending accounts with the justice of the leadership of the Proud Boys, an extreme right-wing militia close to Donald Trump, were settled this Tuesday in a court in Washington with the sentence of 22 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, its president. The judge, who defined him as the “ultimate ringleader of the conspiracy” and applied the aggravating factor for “terrorism”, thus dictated to the most visible face of those Proud Boys the highest sentence of the hundreds already imposed on the participants in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The group made a name for itself in the United States during the convulsive 2020 based on bursting across the country, among others, the protests that followed the murder at the hands of the police of the African-American George Floyd . That escalation of violence led to the participation of two hundred of them in the insurrection that followed that day a rally by the still president in front of the White House, which Trump refused to abandon.

Five members of the group (in addition to Tarrio, Joe Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola) were found guilty last May after a 15-week trial. Four of them, for the crime of seditious conspiracy. The five, for obstruction of a parliamentary procedure: the transfer of power to Joe Biden after his victory over Trump in the previous November elections, a victory that the former president still questions.

Seditious conspiracy is a charge not awarded lightly; It was created to persecute the rebels against the Union during the Civil War (1861-1865) and, until the processes of January 6, it had not been applied for decades. The other four cronies received their sentence last week: Nordean, who the judge understood to have served as lieutenant that day in Tarrio’s absence, received a record 18-year sentence; Biggs, 17; Rehl, 15; and Pezzola, 10.

The reading of Tarrio’s sentence was scheduled for last Wednesday, but was delayed due to the illness of the judge, Timothy J. Kelly, a appointee from Trump’s years in the White House. Prosecutors asked for 33 years in prison for him. This Tuesday, the magistrate’s decision, set for “afternoon”, was made to wait until the last minute, while he decided if he added the aggravating factor for terrorism, which he did not apply, despite the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, with the previous doomed. Tarrio’s lawyer, Nayib Hassan, said his client is not a terrorist, but a “misguided patriot.”

Kelly does not appear to have been softened by the fact that on January 6, Tarrio, a 39-year-old Cuban-American from Miami, was not there. He followed the attack on television 60 kilometers from the scene, from a Baltimore hotel: the police had prohibited him from setting foot in Washington, after an arrest in the city for burning the anti-racist Black Lives Matter banner of a church. The prosecution considers that he incited dozens of Proud Boys to march on the Capitol and that he sent them messages so that they would not give up their efforts while the events unfolded.

After the riot, Tarrio, as the judge recalled, sentenced: “Make no mistake… we did this!” Later he gave several interviews in which he tried to distance himself from the actions of his co-religionists. One of them, Pezzola, was the first to enter the building after breaking a window with the shield that he had taken from a riot police officer. Some 150 of these officers sustained injuries in the attack. Shortly before hearing his sentence, the Proud Boys leader said Tuesday, after tearful defenses from his girlfriend, his sister and his mother, that he “always” had law enforcement ” great respect.” “I hope that one day I can personally apologize to them,” he added. He also addressed the citizens of Washington ―“I am deeply sorry for what happened that day―, the congressmen ―”There can be no place for political violence”―, the American public opinion ―“January 6 was a national shame ”― and to the judge: “Please, be merciful”. At his reading of the sentence, Kelly doubted the inmate’s sincerity.

oath keepers

The leader of the Proud Boys could be located on January 5 in the vicinity of the Capitol: he was seen in an underground parking lot in the capital with Stewart Rhodes, his counterpart in another violent group involved in the insurrection, the Oath Keepers (Oathkeepers). Rhodes was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 18 years in prison in May, also aggravated by terrorist. That ruling had marked the previous record in the case of January 6, defined by the attorney general, Merrick Garland, as the largest in the history of the US Department of Justice. More than 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to those riots. More than 600 of them have been convicted and sentenced.

Not directly for the assault on the Capitol, but for his attempts to revoke the electoral result, Trump is charged both in Washington, where he is scheduled to sit on the bench on March 4, 2024, and in the State of Georgia, one of the scenarios where his defeat was certified, which he tried to alter by putting pressure, among other alleged criminal acts, on electoral officials. In the case of the former president, there is no accusation of seditious conspiracy, but there is one related to organized crime, which can carry significant prison terms.

The Republican mogul was very present at the trial of the Proud Boys, held at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse. One of the judge’s first decisions was to admit as evidence the video in which Trump gave an order to the Proud Boys during an electoral debate of those presidential elections. “Back off and stand by,” he told them. Tuning gestures like that earned the militia the nickname “Trump’s army.”

