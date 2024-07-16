A mother 22-year-old was charged with the death of her twin sons 3 yearswho died after allegedly consuming fentanylthe Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office reported on Tuesday.

Jestice Jamesthe mother of the minors in question, faces two counts of murder and two counts of child abuse under special circumstances.

The incident occurred last Thursday, July 11, when emergency crews responded to a call at a home in the San Fernando Valley to save the life of Josiah and Jestine James.

Fentanyl is distributed illegally for its heroin-like effects. Photo:iStock

“The children were found unconscious by officers around 11:20 a.m.,” according to CBS News.

In fact, the paramedics did everything possible to keep them alive and both children were taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition due to a possible overdose of what authorities at the time called an “unknown substance.”

Unfortunately, Josiah died that same day, while Jestine passed away two days later on July 13. The mother was arrested and booked into Valley Jail in Van Nuys on suspicion of murder after the death of the first child.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the children had ingested or been exposed to an unknown substance“the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

One of the people who helped the children, while the professionals arrived, said that when he saw the minors, one of them “was blue”said to CBS News.

“I was the only one who knew how to do CPR, two children,” recalled the man identified as Christopher Burko to the aforementioned media.

What if the mother is guilty?

Authorities say that If the woman is found guilty of the charges, she faces the possibility of life in prison.

The woman faces two counts of murder. Photo:iStock

The woman is being held on $4 million bail and is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Tuesday, where she will be read the charges.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Departmentwho has asked the public for help in providing information.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News EL TIEMPO

*With information from EFE

