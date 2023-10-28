It is not clear what she was afraid of, but her requests were not listened to by the officers: the 22-year-old mother was found dead

The case of this one 22 year old mother has already toured the world. Hailey Silas, in the days before his sad discovery, had called the police several times. His constant requests for help, without reasons, without why, had even led to his arrest on charges of causing an alarm.

Law enforcement officers had responded several times to the 22-year-old mother’s requests for help. without giving weight to his situation. She continued to repeat that she was afraid and asked to be protected by the officers. She was the subject of threats, but she had no proof of what she said. In the following days, suffering from panic attacks, the woman continued to call continuously to the police, forcing the officers to arrest her for causing alarm.

Just days after being exonerated, Hailey Silas was found lifeless on a large boat 650 meters from his home. Some of the crew noticed his body and raised the alarm to the police.

No one knew about the 22-year-old mother’s fears

It is not clear what exactly happened to the 22-year-old mother, but the story is causing a lot of discussion and has already gone around the world. The investigators have ordered an autopsythe results of which are not yet known and which will help shed light on the certain cause of death.

The officers did not take into account the woman’s mental situation and her requests for help. After her arrest, she even asked to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. No one knows what was really bothering her, no neighbors, friends or family members of hers. Everyone described her as one happy, caring and always present mother. In those days he hadn’t asked anyone else for help, he hadn’t told anything about what he was going through. Only the investigations and the autopsy will shed light on the dramatic story and on give answers about the death.