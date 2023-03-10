A 22-year-old girl was hit by a train out of station in Mestre, in Veneto. The young woman, born in 2000, was originally from the city of Chirignago. The investigators are investigating the case to understand if it was a voluntary act or a fatality. Rail traffic has inevitably suffered delays and cancellations.

The railway investmentjust outside the Mestre station, in the Venetian area, took place in the early afternoon of Thursday 9 March 2023. According to the first information disclosed, it was a Venetian girl of just 22 who lost her life.

It all happened around 2.45 pm on Thursday 9 March, along the section that leads from Mestre to Padua. The young girl, for reasons yet to be ascertained, was on the tracks just outside the Mestre station, when a train from the Padua Venice line it totally overwhelmed her.

At the moment all the hypotheses are being examined by the investigators, to understand if the 22-year-old Venetian girl, originally from the Municipality of Chirignago, has decided to take her own life or if it is just yet another accident due to imprudence.

The engineer driving the train that hit the young Venetian girl was unable to do anything to avoid the impact. The investigators listened to him for a long time, as per practice in cases like this. The agents and the prosecutor’s office continue to investigate to understand if it was a voluntary gesture or why he was on the tracks.

22-year-old girl hit by a train, rail traffic has suffered many slowdowns

After the poor 22-year-old girl was hit by a train, the train traffic has slowed downto allow the judicial authority to carry out all the findings of the case on the place of death.

High-speed trains, InterCity and Regional trains recorded delays of up to 120 minutes. Then in the evening, traffic slowly returned to normal.