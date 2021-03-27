The Ghanaian striker of the Algerian USM Algeria Kwame Opoku said that he had given up sex for the sake of an athlete’s career. Reported by Modern Ghana.

The 22-year-old striker admitted that he has never had a relationship. “It allows me to remain a footballer. I am strong on the field because of not having sex, ”he added.

Opoku made his professional football debut in 2020. In the Ghana Championship, he defended the colors of Asante Kotoko. Prior to moving to the Algerian league club, Opoku scored eight goals in 21 games.

Opoku has already played for the Ghana national team. On March 25, he made his debut for the national team in the Africa Cup qualifying match against the South African national team. The meeting ended in a draw (1: 1).