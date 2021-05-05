ofSarah Wolzen shut down

A tragic accident occurs in Switzerland. A 22-year-old dies in the bathtub because her cell phone falls into the water. Not an isolated case, as the police report.

Gossau, Switzerland – A relaxing bath comes to a fatal end for a 22-year-old Swiss woman. As the St. Gallen Canton Police reported that the woman from Gossau wanted to watch a program on her smartphone in the evening while she was in the bathtub. Her cell phone was attached to the power supply to charge. For some inexplicable reason, however, the phone fell into the bathtub filled with water.

Emergency call in Switzerland © imago 0057981537

This resulted in an electric shock, which resulted in serious injuries. Ambulance service and the emergency doctor could only determine the death of the 22-year-old. Her relatives had to receive psychological care.

But such accidents are not uncommon, as the canton police explain and point out that when bathing, no electrical devices connected to the power supply are used in the area of ​​the filled bathtub.