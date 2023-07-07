Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

At the beginning of May there was a traffic accident in Bolzano in which a young man died. The results of the autopsy have now been announced.

Bolzano – On May 3rd there was a traffic accident in the city center of Bolzano. A 22-year-old man broke through the guardrail with his van and fell into the Eisack. The car and driver landed upside down in the river. The young man did not survive the accident. The results of the autopsy are now in. The public prosecutor’s office in Bolzano has started the investigation.

Bolzano: man crashes with a car from the bridge – the fire brigade crane secured the vehicle

Eyewitnesses saw the young man veer off the road on a bend on the morning of May 3. He broke through the guardrail with his car and fell into the river. The rescue work was made even more difficult by the flood and the strong current. Nevertheless, the Bolzano professional fire brigade managed to swim to the car that was under the bridge. The car had to be secured with the help of a fire brigade crane in order to save it from being washed away.

The fire brigade pulls the crashed car out of the Eisack river © Landesfeuerwehrverband Südtirol

South Tyrol: man falls in the river with his car and dies – the public prosecutor investigates

The rescuers tried to get the driver out of the car as quickly as possible, but the 22-year-old could not be resuscitated. According to the autopsy report, the man drowned, how South Tyrol News reported. The public prosecutor’s office in Bolzano is also active in the case. Since the autopsy is now available and the man’s cause of death has been determined, it should be clarified whether the crash barrier on the bridge was within the norm. This is checked as part of a procedure to preserve evidence.

