O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued a warning of “heavy rains” to 22 States and the Federal District this Saturday (24.Dec.2022), Christmas Eve. Only Paraíba, Roraima, Alagoas and Rio Grande do Norte are not under warning.

Among the Brazilian states most affected by the rains are Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Bahia. The 3 add up to 10 deaths, in addition to 2,971 homeless (in public or private shelters) and another 22,760 homeless (in the homes of relatives). In total, there are 184 cities that have declared an emergency situation.

Here are the most up-to-date numbers, according to the Civil Defense of each State:

Minas Gerais (until Saturday): there are 104 municipalities that have declared an emergency situation. 8 deaths were recorded. In total, 7,300 are displaced and 1,484 are homeless. Here’s the full (800 KB);

Holy Spirit (until Saturday): There are 13 cities in emergency. One person died due to the rains, 1,243 were displaced and 482 were left homeless. Here's the full (867 KB);

Bahia (until 6th): One death and 7 injured. There are 153,746 directly affected by the rains, with 14,217 displaced and 1,005 homeless. There are 86 municipalities affected, of which 67 declared an emergency situation;

Inmet issued the warning of “danger” (orange) for Tocantins and the Federal District. Partial areas in Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Amazonas, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Pará, Piauí and Rondônia, Goiás and Bahia are also under notice.

In addition, 20 areas received alert of “potential danger” (yellow): Acre, Amapá, Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Amazonas, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraná, Piauí, Rondônia , Santa Catarina and Sergipe.

According to Inmet, there is also a risk of storms in Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso.

Below is the Inmet map for this Saturday (Dec 24):

RISK OF SLIPPING

In addition to the forecast of heavy rains, Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts of Natural Disasters) stated that there is a high risk of landslides. in the south of Bahia, and moderate risk for the Recôncavo Baiano and the center-south of the State this Saturday (24.dec).

In the Southeast region of the country, areas of Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais can also register “mass movements” this Saturday because of the accumulated rainfall, according to Cemaden. The risk at the sites is moderate.

Below is the Cemaden map for this Saturday (Dec 24):