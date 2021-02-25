A panel shows the evolution of the Ibex 35 on the Madrid Stock Exchange. Altea Fabric / EFE

Spanish multinationals pay in corporate tax an effective rate of 17% of their profit on a global scale, well below the nominal rate in force in Spain. This is reflected in the second edition of the Country by Country Report (Country by Country Report, in English) published this Thursday by the Tax Agency, prepared as a result of the data related to the year of 2017 of 112 large groups and their 14,996 subsidiaries, 9,939 of them abroad. 22 of these large groups bore an average effective rate of only 1.3%.

The statistics of the Tax Agency only consider multinationals that invoice more than 750 million euros a year worldwide, but it does not allow knowing the name of the companies that have submitted the data or knowing in which countries their subsidiaries are located. In total, these companies paid € 15,017 million in corporate taxes worldwide, compared to global net profits of € 88,398 million. Although the effective rate paid in 2017 is lower than the nominal rate in Spain – 25% in general; 30% for banks and oil companies -, represents an increase compared to 12.6% in the previous edition.

The Tax Agency published last year, for the first time, the Country by Country Report, by virtue of the transparency commitments that Spain has assumed with the OECD (the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a sort of think tank of rich countries) to stop the flight routes used by large groups to avoid taxes by transferring benefits to jurisdictions with less taxation. Last year’s analysis was based on data from 134 multinationals and information corresponding to their 16,160 subsidiaries (67% of them abroad), which yielded a profit of more than 91,000 million.

What it does maintain in this latest report is the great “dispersion” of rates. In 2017, 22 multinationals that accounted for more than 25% of the total profit only bore an effective rate of 1.3%: they paid 313 million in corporate tax (2% of the total) compared to earnings of 23,522 million in the year . If the focus is broadened, more than half of the groups considered in the analysis, which generated 50% of global net benefits, assumed an effective rate of less than 12.5%.

“The 57 companies with the lowest effective tax rates only represented 17.6% of the tax paid by the group as a whole, despite concentrating 50% of the profit,” summarizes the note published this Thursday by the Ministry of Finance . At the other extreme, 23 groups underwent pressure higher than the nominal rate, of 31.7%, on profits of 28,949 million. In accrual terms, the average effective rate paid was 16.7%.

The report is published just when the EU has decided to resume the initiative for large companies to publish data related to profits and taxes they pay in all the countries where they operate, given the huge gap that the pandemic is generating in public accounts. One of the great problems for the public coffers of the States is the fiscal engineering that allows, especially the large groups that exploit the digital business, to transfer benefits to low-tax territories.

The OECD is negotiating an agreement to design a Google rate global – whose work was slowed down both by the health crisis and by the decision of the Donald Trump Administration to abandon the negotiations last year – but Brussels has decided to continue advancing internally to force companies to exercise greater transparency . In parallel, it has announced that it will continue working on a community digital tax in the event that the OECD does not reach its objective.

Not comparable data

The Tax Agency clarifies that the information regarding the Country by Country Report it is not comparable with the other statistics it publishes nor is it intended to be used for a tax investigation. It indicates that the main difference is in the concept of profit used to prepare this report and the one used for the statistics on the consolidated annual corporate tax accounts, since in the first case the net profit is used, discounting the losses borne by all subsidiaries of a multinational in the same jurisdiction.

On the contrary, in the statistics on corporate tax published periodically by the agency, gross profit is taken into account, which does not take losses into account. Therefore, the Agency points out, the tax rates that result in the Country by Country Report they are higher than those that would result from using the concept of gross profit.

The tax body also clarifies that the number of companies considered in this edition is lower than last year due to “statistical purging” aimed at solving “presentation errors” of multinationals to eliminate duplications.