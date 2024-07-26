The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) revealed that 22 “red tide” incidents were recorded in Abu Dhabi during 2022, including 12 cases in the southern Musaffah Channel, noting that red tide (harmful algal blooms) can lead to significant negative environmental, social and economic impacts, and result in harmful effects on marine organisms and human health.

In detail, the Authority confirmed in the recently announced annual summary report on marine water quality that the marine environment is a vital element in the ecosystem of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and plays an important role in supporting biodiversity and providing resources that support society, noting that human activities have a significant impact on the marine environment, which has led to the emergence of various environmental, social and economic challenges, while climate change has also led to changes in the characteristics of the oceans.

The Authority stressed that it aims to achieve a safe and sustainable marine environment through strict monitoring, mitigating any potential impacts on the rich environment and ensuring its health and sustainability in the long term, noting that it began collecting data on the quality of the surrounding marine waters since 2006 to monitor the status of water quality in various important environmental sites.

She pointed out that she used the Drivers, Pressures, State, Impacts and Responses (DPSIR) model to assess the extent of human activities’ impact on the environment, based on five main indicators, including the Drivers Index (population growth, coastal development), the Pressures Index (seawater discharge, air sedimentation, excavation and backfilling), the Status Index (water quality deterioration, loss and degradation of ecosystems), the Impacts Index (fish stock decline, increased cost of desalination and water purification, and declining numbers of dugongs and sea turtles), in addition to the Conclusions Index (developing standards and regulations governing and monitoring water quality, and reducing discharges to the marine environment).

She pointed out that development activities and population growth lead to stimulating demand for fresh water from desalination plants, and increasing the need for wastewater treatment facilities. Therefore, responses to these changes in the state of the environment may include issuing rules and regulations for activities that cause environmental pressures, expanding the marine monitoring program, and taking steps to reduce discharge into marine waters, as the Authority and other concerned parties respond through monitoring and enacting regulations to protect water quality.

She stressed that the marine water quality sampling stations cover the entire emirate, from environmentally important areas to the most used areas and natural habitats, and from Abu Dhabi City to the Al Dhafra region of the emirate, noting that 23 sites were monitored to obtain 28 elements of water quality, and 11 elements of sediment quality. The basic characteristics of water quality, such as temperature, salinity, pH and dissolved oxygen, were monitored through instruments at the designated sites.

She pointed out that the variation between stations was minimal, except for closed areas and fixed sources.

9 stations

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that it has been managing the marine water quality monitoring programme in the emirate’s coastal waters since 2005. This programme supports the achievement of the agency’s objectives in protecting public health and the environment.

In 2014, the automated marine water monitoring programme was launched with the deployment of three automated buoys, and the network was expanded with eight additional buoys in 2016.

She pointed out that the monitoring network currently consists of nine stations that continuously monitor marine water quality in important and environmentally sensitive locations every 15 minutes, and transmit data to the Environment Agency’s central database every hour. The buoys also allow the marine water quality monitoring program to detect immediate changes and act as an early warning system for harmful algal blooms and marine water quality. The resulting data can also be used to develop marine water quality prediction systems and assess the health of coastal waters.

5 key indicators for assessing the impact of human activities on the environment.