Highlights: Rescue continues since Sri Lankan oil tanker caught hearth, 22 folks have been rescued to date

Indian Coast Guard and Navy crew towing Sri Lankan ship to protected water

Sri Lankan crude provider MT New Diamond, crammed with 2,70,000 tonnes of oil, was torched on Thursday

New Delhi / Chennai

Rescue has continued because the oil tanker caught hearth close to the east coast of Sri Lanka. Up to now 22 folks have been rescued whereas one crew member is lacking. The Indian Coast Guard and Navy groups are towing the ship and bringing it into protected water. At the moment, oil tankers have been towed (pulled by tough towing) 70 km off the Sri Lankan coast.

Clarify that Sri Lankan crude provider MT New Diamond, crammed with 2,70,000 tonnes of oil, was set on hearth on Thursday. There was a fireplace when the ship was in the midst of the ocean. The accident occurred 32 miles east of Sri Lankan coast.

22 folks have been rescued

In response to Coastguard, 22 folks aboard the ship have been rescued. One crew member continues to be lacking. The hearth is now not spreading and has been restricted to at least one half. Quickly it will likely be overcome. As well as, On Scene Commander INS Sahyadri is escorting the oil tanker.

Towing assigned to Tug TTT1

The situation of the tanker can also be always monitored. Now Tug TTT1 has been given the duty of towing. Concurrently efforts are being made to extinguish the fireplace. The Indian Coast Guard put three of its ships and a Dornier plane into operation. In response to the Navy spokesman, the joint crew began the towing of the Sri Lankan oil tanker with a tug Alp winger.



There was a fireplace on Thursday

A gallantry, sarang and sea watchdog and a Dornier plane have been instantly dispatched to assist extinguish the fireplace on New Diamond. New Diamond was coming to India from Kuwait. In response to the Indian Coast Guard, the oil tanker New Diamond has had a two meter lengthy crack in its pendulum.