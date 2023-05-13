Saturday, May 13, 2023, 5:50 p.m.



22 people were arrested last Saturday in Beniel for allegedly violating the Entry Law in an operation against labor exploitation in various public establishments in the municipality. According to police sources, 250 people were identified, imposing several complaints for tobacco and drug use inside the premises or for committing administrative irregularities.

In this way, a joint device between the Local Police of the municipality and the National Police ended. In addition, they worked together with the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate of Murcia, carrying out these controls against labor exploitation and as a result several irregularities were detected, beginning investigations in this regard .

The Immigration and Borders Brigade of the National Police Corps of the Murcia Police Station, the Special Canine Guide Unit for drug detection, the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR), the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate of Murcia and the Police Local Beniel participated in this new joint device.