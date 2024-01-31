The Ajman Transport Authority revealed an increase in the number of taxi users, as the number of passengers reached 22 million, 305,214 passengers during the past year 2023, with a number of trips amounting to 11 million, 152 thousand and 607 trips, an increase of 13% over the same period of the previous year 2022.

The Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority, Omar Mohammed Lootah, confirmed that taxis are one of the most important means of transportation in the transportation system in the Emirate of Ajman, due to the authority’s interest in transporting users by providing a distinguished, high-quality service.

He explained that the percentage of increase in environmentally friendly vehicles operating within taxis in the fleet of the Ajman Transport Authority reached 6,265 environmentally friendly vehicles during the past year, while in 2022 their number reached about 4,405 vehicles, as part of the authority’s strategic plans that aim to enhance environmental sustainability in the transportation system in Emirate of Ajman.

He stated that the taxi fleet is equipped with the latest technologies that contribute to providing comfort and safety for users, including providing surveillance cameras with a real-time positioning system for all the taxi bus fleet and providing digital payment devices for trips.

He pointed out that it is possible to request a taxi through multiple channels that suit all different categories of users, including the (route) application available on (App Store) or (Google Play), which enables users to specify their destination and pay the cost of the trip before setting off, or by calling or Contact via WhatsApp on 600599997

The Authority stated that the total number of passengers who used public transport buses in the Emirate of Ajman via internal and external lines during the past year amounted to 2 million and 581 thousand and 376 passengers, as the number of trips on the internal lines of the Emirate of Ajman reached 84,459 trips, and the number of external trips reached 41,652 trips, while the total number The number of domestic and foreign airline flights is 126,111.

Omar Mohammed Lootah stressed the importance of the role of the public transport sector in contributing to advancing economic development, noting that the authority is working to develop and improve transport services operating in the emirate, pointing out that the number of passengers who used domestic flights reached one million, 910 thousand and 151 passengers, while The number of users of external flights reached 671,225 passengers.

He stated that the Authority is constantly seeking to develop the public transport fleet, noting that public transport buses are characterized by a high level of safety, luxury and quality, and are equipped with comfortable seats and high safety standards. The Authority seeks, by providing buses characterized by their high quality, to make mass transportation the preferred choice for users.

The number of bus stops is also being increased to keep pace with urban development and population density in the emirate, in addition to the presence of environmentally friendly stops that are powered by solar energy to achieve the Authority’s vision of safe, sustainable and advanced transportation.