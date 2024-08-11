Ciudad Juarez.- The Women’s Hospital is about to begin a remodeling project in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), with a projected investment of more than 22 million pesos, reported the Secretariat of Communications and Public Works (SCOP).

“This intervention is part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of services offered and ensure an appropriate environment for the care of critically ill newborns,” SCOP said.

The remodeling plan includes a series of actions aimed at optimizing both the functionality and efficiency of the space.

Among the main tasks to be carried out is the demolition of brick and drywall walls.

This measure will allow the area to be redesigned to improve the distribution of space and facilitate the work of medical staff, as well as access to the equipment and services necessary for neonatal care.

In terms of infrastructure, the furniture for consultation rooms, as well as doors and carpentry elements, will be completely renovated.

These changes are intended to ensure that equipment and facilities meet current standards and provide the support necessary for a high-quality clinical environment.

Additionally, new flooring and ceilings will be installed, which will contribute to a cleaner and safer environment, reducing the risks associated with the accumulation of dust and other contaminants.

Another aspect of the remodeling is the updating of the technical facilities. New medical gas lines will be implemented for the care of neonatal patients, and improvements will be made to the electrical installations to ensure a safe and constant supply of energy.

The addition of an air conditioning system will improve the climate of the area, creating a more comfortable environment for both patients and staff.

Improvements will also be made to the hydro-sanitary facilities, ensuring proper management of water and waste, which is essential to maintaining hygiene standards in the unit.

The work is scheduled to begin in the next 15 days and the remodeling process is expected to be completed during the month of January.

During this period, measures will be implemented to minimise the impact of the works on the daily operations of the hospital and ensure that the necessary levels of care for patients are maintained.

“This remodeling reflects the commitment of the Women’s Hospital to the continuous improvement of its services and the well-being of its patients,” SCOP said.

The NICU upgrade not only seeks to modernize the facility, but also to provide an environment that more effectively supports the intensive care of newborns requiring specialized care, he concluded.