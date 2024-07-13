Sky News reported on Saturday that 22 people were killed after a two-storey school building collapsed in Plateau State in central Nigeria.

The network added, quoting a police spokesman, that 154 people were trapped under the rubble, and all were rescued except for the dead, and they are receiving treatment for injuries in various hospitals.

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post that 30 people remained in hospital, adding that rescue efforts had ended and the site had been cleared.

The two-storey building, belonging to St. Academy School in Busa Buji neighbourhood of Jos North area of ​​the state, collapsed during school hours at around 0730 GMT.