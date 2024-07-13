Mexico City.- In total, 14 compatriots and eight people from other countries, all in a mobility context, were rescued from a house in the Bellavista neighborhood on Thursday afternoon after several simultaneous searches reported by this media.

The results of the search were not reported until yesterday afternoon, and in addition to the arrest of the persons, the seizure of three handguns, four magazines, 11 live cartridges, 21 cell phones and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was highlighted.

Regarding the execution of this judicial order, the State Attorney General’s Office stated that it was referred to the follow-up of an investigation file of the Specialized Unit for Crimes Against Life.

At around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, El Diario reported on various searches in the aforementioned neighborhood, on Oro, Plata, Azucenas and Gardenias streets, which were guarded for several hours by state police and ministerial agents.

Regarding what happened in a house on Fierro and Acacias streets, it was reported that upon entering, the migrants were found deprived of their liberty.

There were six people from the state of Chiapas, three from Oaxaca, two from Mexico City, and one each from Aguascalientes, Campeche and Coahuila, as well as two from El Salvador, four from Honduras, and one each from Ecuador and Guatemala. There were 22 people in total, 10 women and 12 men.

The prosecutor’s office also seized DVR recording equipment during the inspection, it added.

Inside the house there were blankets on doors, and the rooms had clothes in the corners.

The electrical connections were also improvised, with loose cables patched with adhesive tape. The structure of the house also looked neglected, with signs that it had been plastered, as well as half-destroyed door edges and dirt.

The weapons seized were three handguns, a Taurus, a .45 caliber M&P, and a 9mm caliber Diamondback FS Nine.

In another of the searches, one at 950 Estaño Street, a gray 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was seized, although it was not specified which unit the investigation belonged to.