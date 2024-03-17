A wedding ended in tragedy, as a fire broke out in the room where the event was taking place in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, dleaving as balance 22 people with injuries, but out of risk.

The events were recorded this Saturday night, in the Hacienda de los Arcángeles, place that rents its facilities for various social events, such as weddings.

The San Miguel de Allende Red Cross Delegation reported that they attended to a fire inside the place where a wedding was being celebrated; Therefore, six ambulances and the Rescue unit were mobilized to the scene.

He added that in total they treated 22 people injured by burns, and transferred five of them to different hospitals in mild condition.

Follow us on our account Facebook so you don't miss our LATEST NEWS

In addition to the SMA Red Cross, the Municipal Civil Protection, Municipal Public Security Secretariat, Board of Firefighters, Firefighters and Paramedics, SEDENA, Municipal Transit, SEETS and San Miguel Emergencies also arrived at the site.

(Photo: SMA Firefighters and Paramedics)

Although the fire was put out during the night, this morning firefighters and paramedics continued with the removal and cooling work at Hacienda Los Arcángeles.

For its part, the Treasury issued a statement in which it confirmed the events and highlighted that the facility did not suffer major damage, in addition to the fact that they are already working to get the facility to operate normally and safely again.

(Photo: SMA Firefighters and Paramedics)

“Fortunately and thanks to the quick action of the emergency services and our team, we can confirm that there were only a few people with non-risk injuries, who were already treated and received the necessary medical attention,” he added.

It should be noted that the cause of the fire has not been confirmed so far, but unofficially it was said that the fire originated from the dance floor, under a tent in the gardens of the hacienda, which was completely burned.