Statistical data issued by the Ministry of Community Development showed that 22 employers have applied to hire employees of people of determination since the beginning of this year.

The Ministry’s website allows submitting applications from employers wishing to employ people of determination or from people of determination wishing to obtain jobs. The Ministry was able to employ nine people of determination to work in the government and private sectors during the past year, while the total number of applications submitted since the activation of the service in 2018 reached 499 applications.

The ministry told Emirates Today that some of the newly employed hold a high school diploma or a preparatory certificate, while others have received vocational training in its rehabilitation centers for people of determination.

She also confirmed the enrollment of three people with autism in projects within what is known as her “Mashagel” workshop, to train them in agricultural and handicrafts (such as making jewelry and bracelets), with the aim of enabling them to launch their own projects, and work to be entrepreneurs in the future.

The Ministry stated that it is working through the electronic platform for the employment of people of determination to search for job opportunities for people of determination within the framework of implementing job empowerment programs for people of determination that it applies, and through which they are linked to vacancies provided by the government and private sectors.

The Ministry referred to Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2018 regarding supporting the work of people of determination, which aims to support the rights of people of determination in the field of work, and enable them to access available opportunities in a manner that guarantees them the exercise of their rights to work on an equal basis with others, and provide support It is necessary for them to search for equal opportunities in various sectors, and to support those wishing to establish a private business from those who are at the top of their work, in addition to clarifying the obligations that fall on the concerned authorities to implement their rights in accordance with what is stipulated in the legislation in force in the country.

She pointed out that the decision obliges the concerned authorities to protect people of determination by ensuring the right to work for them on an equal basis with others, and the need to provide healthy working conditions for them, and not to terminate their services or refer them to retirement due to disability or its occurrence after appointment, except in the event of reaching the retirement age or issuing a decision from the Ministry of Defense. Medical committee concerned with unfitness for work.

The Ministry referred to its issuance in 2019 of the guideline for the employment of people of determination, which included adequate answers about employment mechanisms and their stages, for the benefit of those hiring them or those wishing to employ them, in a way that contributes to achieving justice, equality and equal opportunities for their employees during all stages of employment.

She stressed that the desire to employ people of determination must stem from the institution’s belief in their right to occupy jobs that suit them, like others, away from formal and formal forms of employment, and that they should open the door for people of determination to compete for the various job vacancies available in the institution, in order to achieve justice. and equal opportunity.

Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2018 regarding supporting the work of people of determination stipulated encouraging the private sector to integrate people of determination into its institutions, granting them special exemptions and privileges, especially those that require their employment and providing possible facilitation arrangements, provided that the appointment is actual and not formal. .

The decision called on the concerned authorities not to discriminate against people of determination during the selection and appointment of vacancies that must be announced clearly and transparently, and to include in the advertisement the name of the contact person with whom they can communicate, in addition to giving them equal opportunities and sufficient time when conducting tests and job interviews, and not making negative judgments. preconceived about their abilities.

