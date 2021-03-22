Three sources said that gunmen killed at least 22 civilians in southwestern Niger, less than a week after unidentified gunmen killed 58 villagers in the same area.

The attackers raided three villages in the Tillabri region that borders Mali and Burkina Faso. A security source said that gunmen launched the attacks, while two local sources did not specify who was responsible.

Alvozazi Essentag, head of the municipality of the rural area to which the affected villages belong, confirmed that “many people had died,” but he did not specify how many.