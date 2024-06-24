Home page World

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in a lithium battery factory in South Korea. © Uncredited/Newsis/AP/dpa

After a fire in a South Korean battery factory, several people were initially reported missing. Rescue workers have now found numerous bodies.

Seoul – At least 22 people have died in a major fire at a battery factory in South Korea. Eight workers were also injured, the fire department announced on Monday. By the evening (local time), another person was reported missing. 20 of the victims were of foreign origin. Of these, 18 were Chinese guest workers and one person was from Laos. The identity of another guest worker was initially unknown. Most of the victims were trapped by the fire.

The fire broke out in the morning in a lithium battery factory owned by Aricell in the city of Hwaseong, about 45 kilometers south of Seoul. South Korean television footage showed a series of small explosions. Flames and thick clouds of smoke were seen coming out of the burning multi-story building before the fire was brought under control after several hours. The reports said it was difficult for the fire brigade to extinguish the burning lithium batteries.

According to the authorities, the fire could have been caused by the explosion of a battery cell. The tip-off came from a worker who managed to get to safety in time, said the head of the disaster prevention department at the Hwaseong police, Kim Jin Young, on television. Further investigations are needed into the cause of the accident. At the time of the accident, 102 people were probably in the building. Most of the victims were found on the second floor of the factory.

According to reports from the national news agency Yonhap, it was one of the most devastating accidents at a chemical plant in South Korea. In 1989, 16 people were killed in one of the largest explosions at a chemical factory in the southern city of Yeosu. Eight people died in Cheongju in 2012 when a chemical solvent exploded in a plant belonging to LG Chem. dpa