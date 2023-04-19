At least 22 people were killed in clashes between herders and farmers in southern Chad, the authorities announced Wednesday.

On Monday, farmers attacked cattle breeders residing in the “Mont de l’Ame” department, according to Ahmed Dar Bazin, governor of the “Logon Oriental” region, in a telephone conversation.

He added that gunmen residing on the other side of the border in Central Africa “killed two of the two herders in their camp and wounded six others and lost two of their people” in the clashes that followed the attack.

He added that after that, members of another village attacked and killed four people before being chased by the gendarmes.

The gendarmerie killed 14 of the attackers, according to Bazin, bringing the death toll to at least 22.

Hassan Khalil, deputy public prosecutor in Baybocom, the main town in the Mont-de-Lame district, confirmed the clashes and the death toll.