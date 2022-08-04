twenty two chinese military aircraft they briefly crossed the call on Thursday “middle line” of the strait of Taiwanwithin the framework of vast military maneuvers ordered by Beijing, denounced the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense.

The ministry indicated on its website that it ordered the deployment “air defense missile systems” and an alert system to monitor the trajectory of Chinese devices.

The midline is an unofficial but generally accepted coordinate midway between the coasts of mainland China and those of Taiwan, an island considered by China to be part of its territory.

Incursions from some of the parties beyond that line are rare.

In recent days, Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), an increase in tensions caused by the visit to the island of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The ADIZ is different from the airspace of a country and in the case of Taiwan it includes a sector that overlaps the ADIZ of China.

Japan believes Chinese missiles fell in its exclusive economic zone

Chinese ballistic missiles have reportedly landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for the first time, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday.

Japan has lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels.

“We believe that five of the nine ballistic missiles launched by China fell in Japan’s EEZ,” the minister told reporters.

“Japan has lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels”Kishi said, calling the incident a “serious issue that affects our national security and that of our citizens.”

Some islands in the department of Okinawa, in the extreme south of Japan, are only a few tens of kilometers from Taiwan. The minister specified that this was the first time that Chinese ballistic missiles had entered the Japanese EEZ.

The figure of nine missiles is an estimate made by Japan, he added.

