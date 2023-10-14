Here’s the maneuver: 15 billion per wedge. Irpef cut but for only one year

The government is preparing to pass the budget law, expected in the Council of Ministers on Monday morning together with the programmatic document and the fiscal decree. Critics of the Cgil and Uil, who speak of insufficient resources for public employment contracts and no measures on pensions, while the CISL is satisfied with the confirmation of the measures on wedge. As Repubblica explains, “Forza Italia says no to the extension of the inheritance tax”, while the cut to the personal income tax will be “for one year only”.



With the expansion of the deficit space of 15.7 billion the executive aims to finance the two most important provisions of the budget law: tax reduction for medium-low incomes through the confirmation of the cut in the tax and contribution wedge, which should involve between 9 and 10 billion, and the advance of the reform of the Irpef foreseen by the Fiscal Delegation, which could be worth another 5 billion. The combination of these two measures should leave between 60 and 100 euros per month in the paychecks of employees. The priority, explains the government, is to “counteract the negative effects of inflation”.

There is also room for measures for the family, con incentives for birthrates and working women. There should be 5 billion for the renewals of long-expired PA contracts. Another 3 billion could go to the healthcare sector. However, the intervention on pensions appears limited. The final amount of the maneuver could be around 22/23 billion euros.

It is also possible to find space for an initial loan to start work on the Strait Bridge. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini assures: “On Monday we will have the necessary economic coverage in the budget law”. The overall cost of the work varies between 12 and 16 billion depending on the different simulations. The government met with the social partners, over 30 trade unions and employers’ associations. The executive – represented by the ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Marina Calderone, the deputy minister Maurizio Leo and the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano – speaks of an “exchange of views that took place in a profitable and constructive climate”. The opinion of the social partners, met by the executive in the evening, is varied: there are those who appreciate the confirmation of the provision on the wedge while asking for it to be structural and those who ask for more resources on healthcare and contracts and an intervention on pensions. CGIL and UIL have expressed the greatest doubts and next week they will bring together the top bodies to discuss how to carry out the mobilization.

From 4 to 3 Irpef rates: you will retire up to one year later

Corriere della Sera focuses on pensions: “With the government looking for resources for the 2024 budget which will arrive in the Council of Ministers on Monday, the hypothesis of an extension of retirement “windows” is emerging. That is, the waiting period between reaching the pension requirements and paying the first check. The measure would concern early pensions, those which are obtained with 42 years and 10 months of contributions (one year less for women) regardless of age. Today the “window” is three months. In 2024 it would rise to six months, in 2025 to 9 and in 2026 to 12. The first year the State would save around one billion, four billion when fully operational. For now it is a technical hypothesis, but with a much better chance of being implemented than a new crackdown on equalization (cost of living adjustment).”

Subscribe to the newsletter

