Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The volume of the UAE’s investments in the space sector amounted to 22 billion dirhams, in support of the projects and tasks included in the national space program, with the aim of establishing an infrastructure capable of keeping pace with the aspirations and objectives of the program during the coming period, especially with the rapid and growing development of space industries and the international trend towards the inclusion of economic concepts To take advantage of the outputs of the satellite programs.

The national policy for the space sector identified several aspects of the importance of the space program, including continuing to develop the role of the space industry in expanding the UAE economy based on knowledge and high skills, and enhancing the contribution of the space industry to diversifying the UAE economy, in addition to developing effective methods to attract space companies and increase investment in the industry Emirates space.

The Emirates Agency launched the plan to promote space investment, of which the “Union” received a copy. The plan aims to achieve these trends in the national space policy, by defining a high-level approach in the UAE to facilitate more investments in the space industry in the country in a way that contributes to achieving The UAE Centennial Vision 2071, and the Plan of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to diversify and sustain the UAE’s economy, and strengthen the country’s economy based on knowledge, innovation and advanced technologies. And stimulate research, development and innovation. And encouraging entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises.

The plan includes a set of objectives, including the sustainability of the growth of companies and the space sector in the country, increasing the contribution of the UAE space sector in diversifying the national economy, expanding the knowledge economy, supporting other national interests, and strengthening partnership at the national and international level, as this will be achieved through the support of two main pillars. The first is to develop an enabling environment that attracts the space sector, and the second is to develop the space investment engine and supporting entities by creating a space investment catalyst and platform, in addition to forming the Emirati Angel Investment Group to invest in emerging companies and through the accelerator program to support entrepreneurs for projects and emerging space companies.

According to the plan, the number of countries operating satellite operations reached 59 countries and 10 of them have launch capabilities, and 14 of them are working on space exploration programs, while the total global space economy has reached about $ 400 billion, and it consists of 79% of satellite services, and 45% of Earth components industry.

Within the focus of the goals of the plan to promote space investment, the plan identified several aspects for its implementation, including the development of an ecosystem for the space industry, support and development of space technologies that will create a new factor in other sectors on Earth and access to space data, and the number of new companies will increase, job opportunities will be increased, and the benefit of Other sectors of the space industry and work to make the country a major center for work and investment in space.

The plan included that more students would be attracted in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and the creation of a highly skilled manpower, which could benefit all Emirati industries, increase research and development activities and support the culture of innovation, in addition to stimulating and facilitating the partnership between the government, private, academic and research sectors in Space-related activities and projects.

Space activities

The plan envisages the future of global space activities in 2030, as the space economy is expected to reach $ 600 billion, within models for new business with the possibility of marketing in areas including data and geographic information service, components and subsystems for small satellites, services, the Internet of things, new launch systems and manufacturing. In the field of microgravity, space and energy.

The plan identified 5 activities to develop an enabling environment that is attractive to the space sector, as the activities include enhancing awareness and promoting opportunities in the space sector, by enhancing the awareness of institutions operating in the space sector of the needs of the market and the requirements of other industries, especially domestic ones, and supporting the promotion of companies, applications, services and technologies of the space sector in the country. Including small, medium and emerging enterprises, clients and potential investors at the local and global levels, and work to organize events to attract and receive project offers and investment opportunities in the space sector, and to spread awareness of the attractiveness of the business environment and the attractive incentives for companies.

The list of activities includes working to develop the space regulatory framework, by developing a regulatory framework characterized by transparency, interactivity, simplicity and flexibility, and aims to encourage space activities and business, and attract foreign investment and companies to the country, given the role of policies and legislation in support of the national space sector system, and meeting the needs of beneficiaries and partners The actors within the sector, in a way that serves the national and strategic goals set by the state for the sector during the coming period. The activities include the application of the one-door concept to facilitate the permit process and establish business in the space sector, with the aim of attracting entrepreneurs and national and foreign startups to the country, and facilitating the establishment of their business and the authorization of their activities, as work will be done to establish a unified business center, affiliated to the Emirates Space Agency, to coordinate and communicate With all government agencies, to speed up the process of issuing the required approvals, permits and licenses, including commercial licenses.

Economic regions

According to the national plan, work will be done to encourage the establishment of economic zones for the space sector, by stimulating and supporting special economic zones in the country, such as Masdar City, Dubai South City and Mars Scientific City, to make them regional and global centers for space business and companies, as this will contribute to helping companies to Stability in the country, as it will make it easier for customers who benefit from space services and applications to increase these centers.

The Emirates Space Agency will coordinate with the concerned authorities in the country to facilitate and stimulate space work, facilitate customs procedures and register patents, as well as enhance cooperation and share interests and opportunities for partnerships with research centers, universities and national institutions in different sectors, and conduct competitions that attract and highlight innovative ideas and applications. And it motivates entrepreneurs. Space activities contribute to achieving 3 main objectives, including strengthening the country’s position as a regional platform for the space economy based on achieving profit returns from space activities of scientific interest, and developing policies and legislation, in line with the requirements of the current stage and developments in the continuous development in the national space sector, in addition to strengthening The role of entrepreneurs and private sector companies in supporting the Emirates Space Program, by establishing projects and companies related to the sector’s goals.

Startups

The plan to promote space investment included referring to support for emerging satellite companies and entrepreneurship in the space sector, as work will be done as part of an accelerator program to provide better support to entrepreneurs, projects and emerging companies, by providing advanced training courses on business management and providing advice, especially on financial and legal issues. Marketing and employment, in addition to providing support and advice about potential partners in the country and abroad, as these services contribute to providing general knowledge about the working environment of the space sector and ensuring a good understanding of its components, in order to allow engagement in the sector’s affairs based on the expertise that is provided.

According to the plan, the Emirates Space Agency will work to facilitate initial logistical matters, facilitate access to finance and growth, and strengthen relationships and partnerships with industry leaders and large companies. Accelerators will also be developed by the agency and the relevant authorities such as operators, research centers, universities, investors and private sector companies. The primary role of Accelerators is to connect startups with all of their mentors, mentors, resources, and funding.