Alleged members of the Azov regiment are on trial in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. © Sergey Pivovarov/Imago

In Russia, more than 20 prisoners of war await their verdict. The members of the Azov regiment have been in captivity for over a year.

Rostov-on-Don – In southern Russia, 22 Ukrainian soldiers were on trial on Wednesday (June 14) after fighting in the Ukraine war had been captured. The people are said to be members of the so-called Azov Battalion, an elite unit of the Ukrainian army that fought Russian troops in the port city of Mariupol. After a battle lasting around three months Moscow took the city on the Azov Sea – and reduced it to rubble and ash for the most part.

The battle for Mariupol attracted international attention in particular because the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a huge steelworks near the city before they surrendered in May 2022. However, Russian authorities do not classify the members of the Azov battalion as ordinary armed forces, but as part of a “terrorist organization”.

Ukraine war: Azov battalion has right-wing extremist roots – a treat for Moscow

Although the Azov regiment has since been incorporated into the Ukrainian army, it is actually a former volunteer battalion with far-right roots. The Supreme Court ruled in August last year Russiathat the members would represent a “neo-Nazi” ideology. In addition to being a member of a terrorist group, the accused are also accused of taking part in an action to overthrow the Russian-backed “Donetsk People’s Republic” in the Ukrainian Donbass.

In the Ukraine Meanwhile, men and women are honored as national heroes for defending Mariupol for months. In the capital Kyiv there has been a “Street of Heroes of the Azov Regiment” since August 2022. “This is an important step towards reducing the Russian aggressor’s mendacious manipulations and influence on the interpretation of our history,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko at the time.

Especially in the first months after the outbreak of war, Moscow propagated that the Ukrainian government was “neo-Nazis”. According to the Russian narrative, they want to “denazify” the annexed areas of Ukraine – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson – and protect the Russian-speaking minorities from incursions. Even if this rhetoric is now less used, the Kremlin describes the government around the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still known as the “Kiev regime”.

Azov fighters avoid the death penalty: Life imprisonment is considered likely

Of the 24 people originally charged, two were exchanged for Russian prisoners of war as part of a prisoner exchange. Of the remaining 22 defendants facing trial, eight are women. Photos taken in the courtroom on Wednesday show the accused, pale and emaciated – and the men with shaved heads – sitting behind a pane of glass. In the event of distribution, the accused face prison sentences of between 15 years and even life imprisonment. However, the accused need not fear the death penalty, since the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation banned it in 1999 – executions were still being publicly debated in Russia last year.

Prisoners of war who have since been released However, Azov regiments had accused Russia of “severe torture”.. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on the other hand, insisted that the prisoners would be treated according to “international standards”. Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently accused the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of not making enough efforts to gain access to Ukrainian prisoners of war. (nak)