The sighting of the crescent of Shawwal and setting the date for the first days of Eid Al-Fitr in the Arab and Islamic countries varied, and resulted in two dates for celebrating the first days of the feast, as 22 countries celebrate the feast today, Friday, April 21, including Jordan, the Emirates, Bahrain, Algeria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, and Kuwait. , Saudi Arabia, Niger, Yemen, Turkey, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Syria, Palestine, Qatar, Lebanon, Mali, Egypt and Mauritania, in addition to Nigeria, while 11 countries celebrate the first days of Eid on Saturday, April 22, they are Morocco and India Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh, Oman, Libya, Malaysia, and Senegal.

In detail, the Director of the International Astronomy Center, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, explained the possibility of seeing the crescent with a telescope from parts of the Islamic world on Thursday, and given the occurrence of conjugation before sunset and the moon setting after sunset in all regions of the Islamic world, it was customary in such circumstances to announce Most of the countries of the Islamic world start the month on the next day, which results in many countries declaring Eid al-Fitr on Friday, April 21.

And he said: “As for the countries that require correct vision with the naked eye only or require correct local vision even with a telescope, and these are few countries, it is expected that the number of Ramadan will be 30 days and that Eid al-Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22.

Odeh added: “With regard to the position of the crescent on Thursday, April 20 in some Arab and international cities, the surface calculations for the crescent at sunset are as follows: In Jakarta, the moon sets after 09 minutes of sunset, its age is 07 hours and 27 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 2.7 degrees. In Abu Dhabi, the moon sets after 22 minutes of sunset, its age is 11 hours and 54 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 4.7 degrees.In Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the moon sets after 24 minutes of sunset, its age is 12 hours and 52 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.1 degrees.In Amman In Jerusalem, the moon sets 27 minutes after sunset, its age is 13 hours and 07 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.4 degrees.In Cairo, the moon sets 27 minutes after sunset, its age is 13 hours and 20 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 5.5 degrees.In Berlin, the capital of Germany, The moon sets 40 minutes after sunset, its age is 14 hours and 30 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 6.7 degrees.