The US Central Command announced that 22 US military personnel were injured in the aftermath of a “helicopter accident” in northeastern Syria.
The accident, which occurred on Sunday, resulted in injuries of “variing degrees,” according to the US Central Command in a statement. “The soldiers are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities outside the US Central Command area of responsibility,” the command said.
“The cause of the accident is under investigation,” she added.
