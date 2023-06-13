The US Central Command announced that 22 US military personnel were injured in the aftermath of a “helicopter accident” in northeastern Syria.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday, resulted in injuries of “variing degrees,” according to the US Central Command in a statement. “The soldiers are receiving treatment for their injuries and 10 have been evacuated to higher care facilities outside the US Central Command area of ​​responsibility,” the command said.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation,” she added.