A government report on the draft general budget of the Federation for the fiscal year 2022, which was approved by the Federal National Council, in its last session held last week, revealed that the total salaries or compensation of employees of ministries and federal government agencies, contained in the budget for the new year, is estimated at 22.2 billion dirhams. At 37.7% of the total general budget expenditures of 58.9 billion dirhams, while the project allocated 24.4 billion dirhams as expenditures for the development and social benefits sector (education, health and pensions), at a rate of 41.2% of the total public expenditures allocated to the budget.

In detail, a government report submitted by the Ministry of Finance to the Federal National Council, regarding the draft general budget of the Federation for the fiscal year 2022, estimated the total general revenues of the budget for the year 2022, at a value of 56 billion and 707 million dirhams, explaining that the proceeds of these revenues come from four sources: The first is «contributions of the Emirates “, with a total of 18 billion and 401 million and 300 thousand dirhams, or 32.4% of the total public revenues, and the second “revenues of the federal authorities”, with a total of 14 billion and 914 million and 300 thousand dirhams, or 26.3% of the total public revenues, including 24.9% from the ministries and 1.4 % of independent entities.

The third source of public revenues in the budget is “investment revenues” totaling 14 billion and 228 million dirhams, or 25.1% of the total public revenues, including 2.4% of the Central Bank’s profits, 7.9% of “Etisalat” profits, 1.2% of “du” profits, 9.4% of the right The franchise for “Etisalat”, 3.1% of the franchise for “du”, 1.8% for other investments, and finally the fourth source is “taxes” with a total of nine billion and 163 million and 600 thousand dirhams, or 16.2% of the total public revenues, including 14.1% of the value tax proceeds. added, and 2.1% of the excise tax proceeds.

According to the government report, the total expenditures in the draft general budget of the Federation are estimated at 58 billion and 931 million dirhams, distributed over 10 exchange groups, at the forefront of which is “compensation of employees” with a total of 22 billion and 224 million and 400 thousand dirhams, or 37.7% of the total expenses, followed by “commodity requirements.” and services” with a total of 14 billion and 798 million and 800 thousand dirhams (25.1% of total expenses), then “social benefits (pensions)” with a total of four billion and 839 million dirhams (8.2% of total expenses), and “social benefits” with a total of three billion and 255 million And 600 thousand dirhams (5.5% of total expenses), “financial assets” with a total of two billion and 379 million and 600 thousand dirhams (4% of total expenses), and “grants” with a total of one billion and 706 million and 500 thousand dirhams (2.9% of total expenses). And “fixed assets” with a total of 932 million and 400 thousand dirhams (1.6% of total expenses), in addition to “projects” with a total of 830 million and 500 thousand dirhams (1.4% of total expenses), and “interest” with a total of 559 million and 300 thousand dirhams (0.9 % of total expenditures).

Finally, “other federal expenses” include the payment of financial dues to the authorities, the development of the financial system, the annual meetings of the UAE government, innovation expenses, financial allocations for hospitals and centers affiliated with the medical office in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, payment of taxes due on the federal authorities, a special reserve, with a total of seven billion And 404 million and 900 thousand dirhams, or 12.6% of the total expenses mentioned in the budget.

The government report confirmed that the “development and social benefits” sector alone represents 41.2% of the total public expenditures allocated to the budget, with a total of 24 billion and 490 million and 700 thousand dirhams, distributed over five categories including “public and university education” with a total of 9 billion and 590 million and 300 thousand dirhams. At a rate of 16.3% of total expenditures, and “Health” with a total of five billion four million and 100 thousand dirhams (8.5%), “Pensions” with a total of four billion and 839 million dirhams, (by 8.2%), then “Social Affairs” with a total of three billion And 503 million and 800 thousand dirhams, (5.9%), and finally “other services” with a total of one billion and 553 million and 500 thousand dirhams, or 2.6% of the total general expenses of the budget.

5 sectors for “expenses”

The report of the Ministry of Finance on the draft general budget of the Federation for the year 2022 identified five sectors for the distribution of public expenditures, amounting to 58 billion and 931 million dirhams. Followed by the “social development” sector with a total of 19 billion and 413 million and 800 thousand dirhams (33% of the total public expenditures), then the “social benefits” sector with a total of four billion and 839 million dirhams (8.2% of the total expenditures), and “financial assets” with a total of two billion And 379 million and 600 thousand dirhams (4% of the total expenses), and “infrastructure and economic resources” with a total of two billion and 99 million and 300 thousand dirhams (3.6% of total expenses), and finally “other federal expenses” with a total of eight billion and 537 million dirhams, at a rate of 14.5 % of the total budgeted public expenditures.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

