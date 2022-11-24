The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that its inspection teams have monitored about 22.1 thousand violations related to cases of non-compliance with the controls for obtaining work permit contracts and establishments that do not carry out their activities, through field inspection visits to establishments and work sites, over the past 10 months.

The ministry indicated that the inspections carried out by the inspectors are divided into 12 tasks or types, which are: following up the work of citizens working in the private sector, commitment to paying wages, following up establishments with high risk indicators, and adherence to labor housing conditions and controls.

She added that the inspections include ensuring compliance with the conditions and controls of work at noon, following up on private recruitment agencies and recruitment and the resulting work conditions, as well as following up on suspected cases of human trafficking, forced labor and sexual harassment, in addition to monitoring closed establishments that do not carry out their activities.