The main fair dedicated to innovation in the manufacturing industry, organized by Senaf returns to BolognaFiere from 29 to 31 March. The last edition gathered almost 40,000 professional visitors from Italy and abroad for an exhibition area of ​​92,000 square meters and 2,000 companies present. In the planned three immersive days, the state of the art of the industry will be shown in order to illustrate innovative and sustainable solutions for the supply chain, paving the way towards the future of industry 4.0 with a program developed on the three pillars of the event: training, innovation and sustainability. In particular, this year MECSPE focuses on innovation in the energy field with a privileged view on the automotive sector. The new Heart Exhibition entitled “Energy Transition and Future Mobility” is an area of ​​2,000 square meters entirely dedicated to discussions on sustainable mobility issues and the technological solutions that will favor its progress.

During the three days of the event, inside the Cuore Mostra, the focuses of the area will be addressed through demonstration stations, round tables and moments of debate with the protagonists of the supply chain: Solutions and Technologies for the mobility of the future, Machines, Equipment and Production Systems to optimize efficiency, Reshoring for subcontracting chains and Metal replacement.

The great novelty of 2023 will be the holding, simultaneously with MECSPE, of the Salone Elettronica Italia, which debuts with its first edition and will occupy pavilion 28 of the Bologna exhibition center. The area will be representative of all industrial applications related to electronics, from the design phases to the production of components and systems, from systems to services up to the subsequent distribution on the market of components, complex assemblies, production machines and test systems . The aim is to offer the visitor a glimpse of the entire sector from a national and international point of view.

Also scheduled at Elettronica Italia are several thematic round tables such as the one on 29 March “Electronics in the mobility of the future” and the one on 30 March “The industrial recovery of electronics: advantages, regulations, bureaucratic difficulties”, real training moments and information organized by the editorial staff of the official magazines of the event: PCB and Selezione di Elettronica, of the Tecniche Nuove Business Media Group. To find out about all the special initiatives and demonstrations, you can visit the site of the fair and also obtain information on “Focus Mediterraneo” at the Nuova Fiera del Levante, scheduled in Bari from 23 to 25 November, an edition dedicated to the development of 4.0 technologies and an offer increasingly focused on sustainability and innovation of production processes.