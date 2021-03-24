The Ministry of Health and Community Protection recorded 2,196 new cases of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) of different nationalities, and the death of five cases infected with the virus, and the cure of 2,385 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus.

The Ministry stated that, in line with the plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them, and isolating them, 226 thousand and 275 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using the best and most recent. Medical examination techniques.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations, contributed to the detection of 2,196 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, and thus the total number of registered cases is 446,594 cases.

The Ministry announced the death of five infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1456 deaths.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,385 new cases of people infected with the “Covid-19” virus and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 429,573 cases.

The Ministry called on community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection reported that 125 thousand and 447 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses that were provided until yesterday to seven million and 603 thousand and 328 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 76.88 doses per 100 people. . This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Corona virus.





