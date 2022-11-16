The Dubai Health Authority announced that the total number of licensed health professionals in Dubai has reached more than 53,000 professionals, including 2,195 specialists in the care of people of determination, while the number of specializations serving people of determination has reached 14 specializations, with 81 professionals working. nationality.

This was stated by Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulatory Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, on the occasion of the authority’s distinguished participation in the (International Expo for People of Determination), the leading exhibition in the world specialized in enhancing the quality of life of people of determination.

Dr. Al Mulla said that “Dubai Health” gives people of determination the greatest attention, and considers this category at the top of its priorities, and therefore the authority is constantly keen to provide all means of integrated care for this dear group, and to surround it with the attention it deserves and the best care.

He explained that this concern represents a major part of the Authority’s policy, and an important axis for all development work that it undertakes, while stressing that all health facilities wishing to work in the Emirate of Dubai in all its categories must be friendly and equipped to receive people of determination in operational terms, taking into account their commitment Dubai Building Code from the engineering point of view.

At the same time, Dr. Al-Mulla indicated that the number of health professionals qualified to deal with people of determination, amounting to 2195, covers the required services. Determination in the desired way, and at a level that exceeds their expectations.

He also pointed out in the same context that the authority did not specify a specific percentage of health professionals who are qualified to deal with people of determination, and left this aspect to each health facility according to its activity, nature of work and services, but he also stressed that there is a commitment and responsibility of medical facilities towards people of determination.

As for the specialties available in the facilities of health professionals who deal with people of determination, Dr. Al-Mulla stated that they mostly include: pediatricians, rehabilitation doctors, orthopedists, psychiatrists, and others, in addition to the categories of nursing, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, behavioral therapy, and science. Clinical Psychology, Speech and Hearing Therapy, Occupational Therapy and more.