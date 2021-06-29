The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 281,043 new examinations were conducted on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19). , and those in contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations, contributed to the detection of 2,184 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases, and are subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 631,160 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,105 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 609,711 cases.

And the ministry revealed the death of five infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1807 cases.

The Ministry also announced the provision of 87,427 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses that were provided to 15 million and 198 thousand and 661 doses, and the vaccine distribution rate is 153.67 doses per 100 people.



