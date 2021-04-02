The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 244,357 new examinations in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,180 new cases of HIV infection, bringing the total number of registered cases to 465,939 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of three people from the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1502 cases.

She expressed her regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a cure for the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all. The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,321 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and their recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 450 thousand and 111 cases.





