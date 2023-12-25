The combined revenues of companies’ businesses in the sector amounted to 1.55 trillion yuan (about $218 billion) during the aforementioned period, an increase of 6.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Chinese “Xinhua” agency.

The three giant telecommunications companies in China, namely China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom, witnessed a jump in their revenues from emerging businesses by 20.1 percent year on year to 332.6 billion yuan, which led to a rise in the total revenues of the telecommunications sector. By 3.8 percentage points.

Specifically, revenues from cloud computing and big data increased by 39.7 percent and 43.3 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Broadband Internet services generated revenues of 240.4 billion yuan for the three Chinese telecom companies during the January-November period, an increase of 8.5 percent year on year.