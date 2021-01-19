Over the past day, 21,734 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia. The total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,612,800, according to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram channel on Tuesday, January 19.

There are infected in 85 regions of the country. Most cases – 3281 – were recorded in St. Petersburg. Then there are Moscow (3115 cases) and the Moscow region (1072 cases). The lowest rates of daily growth were noted in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (5 and 4 cases, respectively).

Also, over the past 24 hours, 586 deaths of patients with coronavirus were registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 66,623 people with COVID-19 have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients per day increased by 23,262. A total of 3,002,026 people recovered.