Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE continued to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”. The total number of aid planes so far has reached 217 cargo planes carrying 7,027 tons of food and medical supplies and shelter tents.

This humanitarian and medical aid comes within the framework of the urgent response to mitigate the effects of the earthquake and contain its repercussions.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority also called on those wishing to volunteer to join the “Bridges of Good” campaign to help collect and mobilize relief packages to support those affected by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, today in the “Arena Hall – Dubai World Trade Center” from 9 am to 6 pm.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said on Twitter: “Goodness is the message that the Emirates carried to the world from the days of Zayed Al-Khair… Tomorrow, in cooperation between the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives and the Emirates Red Crescent, a campaign will be launched. Bridges of goodness to extend a helping hand to brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey to reflect an aspect of the spirit of human solidarity that prevails in our society. Tomorrow (today) the Bridges of Good campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives in cooperation with the Emirati (Red Crescent) to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, so let us all help and support them to overcome this humanitarian disaster.