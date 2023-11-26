The Ras Al Khaimah Holy Quran Award, in its 22nd session, announced the end of the registration period for its various competitions, which lasted for about two months, after 2,169 male and female contestants completed their nomination applications via the designated website link during the registration period.

The number of male contestants reached 1,098, and the number of female contestants reached 1,071, provided that registration remains open for the “Best Research” competition until January 1 of next year, which in this session is titled “The Universe and Space in the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet.” Launching the “Flashes from the Emirates” competition, and opening the door for participation in it on time through the social media platforms of the Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for the Holy Qur’an and its Sciences. The registration received a large and distinguished community response from males and females of different ages and nationalities, inside and outside the emirate, in the various branches of the award, in light of the generous patronage it enjoys from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Foundation for the Holy Qur’an and its Sciences, Ahmed Mohammed Al Shehhi, said that the award allocated more than 600 thousand dirhams to its winners.